By Alberto Garcia Mexico’s most notorious drug cartel leader arrived in New York on Thursday after being extradited to the United States to face charges in federal court. Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was taken on Thursday from a Mexican prison in Ciudad Juarez along the El Paso, Texas border by a group of American federal […]
January 6, 2017
Tijuana Councilman on Trial in SD Could be Free for Case
By Alexandra Mendoza A Tijuana Councilman, being held in San Diego for purportedly laundering money, could be set free for the remainder of his trial after a California judge reduced his bail this week from the $5 million requested by the prosecution to $300,000. Luis Torres Santillan, age 37, is accused, together with thirteen other […]
December 23, 2016
CBP Busca Traficante Peligroso
Redaccion Desde el pasado 15 de diciembre, la Patrulla Fronteriza en San Diego se encuentra en alerta ante el incremento de migrantes que cruzan la frontera y la serie de traficantes que les transportan de forma ilegal desde el Municipio de Tecate a los límites con el estado de California. En menos de cuatro días, […]
Luncheon Celebrates Cross-Border Vision
By Ana Gomez Salcido Officials and business leaders from both sides of the border gathered at the 2017 Cross-Border Vision Luncheon hosted by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce this Wednesday, January 18. Almost 200 people attended this event held at the Marriott Marquis & Marina hotel located in front of San Diego Bay. […]
Homelessness Reaches Crisis Levels in City of San Diego
By Marinee Zavala San Diego County has seen a significant increase in the number of homeless persons who have no choice but to live on the streets. Most sleep in the Downtown area on sidewalks in front of buildings, stadiums, homes, and government offices in a parade of tents on display within America’s Finest City. […]
Maria Chavez: A Lesson in Living Life
By Alexandra Mendoza Maria Chavez was born again 10 years ago, and has since then used her second chance at life to put her knowledge in the service of others. Born in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, Maria moved with her family to El Centro, California, when she was 11 years old. In El Centro, she […]
Women to Take to Streets
By Ana Gomez Salcido Thousands of locals are expected to be part of the women’s march in San Diego in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21. Women, men, and children from different ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, and political affiliations will get together at 10 a.m. for this event that […]
Aumenta Crimen en Pala
Por Estephania Baez La reservación india de Pala se encuentra en el centro de San Luis Rey River Valley, al norte del condado de San Diego, y justo al este de la comunidad de Fallbrook. Esta es una comunidad de poco más de dos mil personas de acuerdo al último censo realizado. Los habitantes de […]
Ruta Ciclística Sobre SR-15 Abrirá
Por Ana Gómez Salcido Luego de un poco más de un año de obras de construcción, el carril para ciclistas de la Ruta Estatal 15 (SR-15) se espera que sea abierto al público a partir de mediados de este 2017. Esta via proporcionará una ruta segura y directa para conectar las comunidades del centro de […]
Marcharán Miles de Mujeres
Por Ana Gómez Salcido Se esperan miles de participantes en La Marcha de Mujeres en San Diego, en solidaridad con La Marcha de Mujeres en Washington, este sábado 21 de enero. Mujeres, hombres, y niños de todos orígenes, habilidades, religiones, orientaciones, y afiliaciones políticas se reunirán de manera pacífica a las 10 a.m. para este […]
Indigencia Causa Crisis en San Diego
Por Marinee Zavala El condado de San Diego registró importantes incrementos en el número de que han tomado a las calles como su único lugar para vivir. La mayor parte de estos duermen entre las avenidas del centro de San Diego sobre banquetas frente a comercios, estadios, viviendas, y oficinas de gobierno. Para muchos, vivir […]
Racismo en Celebración a Martin Luther King
Por Marinee Zavala Parece increíble que a más de 50 años de haber escuchado las inspiradoras palabras de Martin Luther King Jr. que los Estados Unidos reciba esta semana a un nuevo presidente que desde el inicio de su campaña marcó su postura a favor de la división y expulsión de aquellos que son diferentes. […]
Consulado de México en San Diego Impulsa el Bilingüismo
Por Ana Gomez Salcido Con el objetivo de impulsar el bilingüismo en los mexicanos que radican en el Condado de San Diego, el Consulado de México en San Diego realizó una alianza entre el Centro Comunitario Access y con la ONG Learn 4Life. “En el Condado de San Diego hay 3 millones de habitantes, de […]
SR 15 Commuter Bikeway to Open
By Ana Gomez Salcido After over a year of construction, the State Route 15 (SR 15) Commuter Bikeway is expected to be open in mid-2017. The SR 15 Commuter Bikeway will provide a safe and direct bike route connecting the communities in the Mid-City area of the City of San Diego with the major retail, […]
Celebrating MLK Amid Racism
By Marinee Zavala It is hard to believe that more than 50 years after the inspiring “I Have a Dream” speech was delivered by Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. the United States would be about to swear in a President who from the very beginning of his campaign favored division and casting out anyone who […]
Fingers Crossed as Trump Assumes the Presidency
By Art Castañares January 20 marks the inauguration of a new American president as Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. But, unlike any other new president in recent history, Donald Trump enters office in an environment where the public is still largely unclear about his policy positions on important issues, including […]
January 17, 2017
Pobre Rico Detestable
Por Léon Bravo Tu novia ya te dijo que no le interesas. Te ha repetido una y mil veces que ya no pases a buscarla al trabajo, que no le llames nunca más, que ya no la molestes. Por si eso fuera poco, los padres de la muchacha también te cerraron la puerta de su […]
January 17, 2017
Matías Almeyda: Un Soñador con Pelo Largo
Por León Bravo Se presentó ante la afición de Chivas como alguien dispuesto a devorarse de una sola mordida la gran oportunidad que recibía para dirigir al equipo más popular de México. Con apenas dos años de experiencia como técnico en su natal Argentina, Matías Almeyda encontró la manera, el discurso y la actitud para […]
January 13, 2017
Adiós President Obama. We’ll Miss You
By Arturo Castañares Publisher/CEO After eight years in office, Barack Obama will exit the Oval Office next Tuesday and leave behind a legacy that may not yet be clearly understood. And as he leaves, goodbye doesn’t seem to capture the sense of what many well-wishers want to convey. Thank you may fall short, too. In […]
January 9, 2017
Cobardes y Mal Pagados
Por León Bravo ¿Trabajarías para una empresa que te debe tres meses de sueldo y que al pagarte te engaña dándote cheques sin fondos? ¿Trabajarías para una empresa que te prohíbe hacer un contrato con otras compañías que te ofrecen mejor salario y mayores prestaciones? ¿Trabajarías para un empresa que cuarta tus derechos de asociación […]
January 6, 2017
What is your Business’ Competitive Advantage?
By Eduardo Landeros In business, having a competitive advantage is one of the most important things you can have if you want to succeed. A competitive advantage is something that differentiates your business from the rest and makes you stand out. Entrepreneurs should always be asking themselves the following question: “what is the one thing […]
January 20, 2017
