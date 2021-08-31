New PRONTO Local Transit Passes Give Free Rides in September

By Sandra G. Leon

A new pass system for local bus, trolley, and train service will launch on September 1st and will allow users to ride for free for the month of September.

PRONTO, a fare card and mobile app for the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) replaces the existing COMPASS card used for years throughout the San Diego region. New PRONTO cards have been available at the MTS Transit Store, transit center special events, transit ticket machines, and can be ordered for free online or by phone requests.

The PRONTO phone app is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play under PRONTO San Diego.

In an effort to promote the use of the new system, MTS and NCTD will offer free rides during the month of September on all Trolley and buses, as well as NCTD’s BREEZE and SPRINTER train service, but not including the COASTER system.

Transit riders who qualify for a reduced fare, inclduing seniors, disabled, Medicare partiicpants, and youth riders, can still receive reduced fare passes by by visiting the MTS Transit Store or calling the PRONTO Support

Team at 619-595-5636.

For more information on the new PRONTO pass, go to www.sdmts.com/PRONTO.