Volunteers Wanted to Install Free Smoke Alarms

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The American Red Cross is seeking 600 volunteers in San Diego to install over 1,000 free smoke alarms in Logan Heights as part of the Sound the Alarm, a series of nationwide home fire safety events.

About 300 volunteers are needed for a canvassing event throughout Logan Heights on September 23 and another 300 volunteers will be needed on October 7 to install the alarms in the homes.

Bilingual or Spanish speaking volunteers are heavily relied on for the canvassing event that will consist of knocking on doors to inform residents of the free installations.

Sound the Alarm, is part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, in which volunteers installs free smoke alarms, replaces batteries in alarms and help families plan for fires.

The American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties installed 4,682 free smoke alarms in 1,417 homes as part of the campaign during July 2016 and June of this year.

“Every day home fires are responsible for as many as seven deaths and 36 injuries in this country,” Charlene Zettel, Interim Regional CEO of American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties said. “We want that number reduced and so far our Home Fire Campaign is responsible for saving 258 lives across the U.S.”

Individuals interested in volunteering can visit SoundTheAlarm.org/sandiego.

“Being able to help communities in San Diego County has been a good experience because you not only install alarms that protect family members, but also save lives,” Diego Alberto Avila a volunteer who participated in a previous installment event said.

Nationwide, Sound the Alarm is calling for 35,000 volunteers to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in more than 100 cities in the country.