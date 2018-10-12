Trustee Wants to Continue Leading CVESD

By Mario A. Cortez

Attacking resource inequality, sealing finances and promoting extracurricular activities are a few of the many projects which Chula Vista Elementary School District Trustee Eduardo Reyes aims to bring to his community.

In a conversation with La Prensa San Diego, the trustee seated on the Board of Education’s fifth chair spoke about why he wants to continue in the District’s leadership.

Reyes, who has lived in Chula Vista for 35 years, says he knows the needs of the district and, therefore, how to tend to the needs of each geographic sector of this school system.

“In the west there are more needs and it is important that there are people who know the demographics and (the culture) and how to manage their necessities in a better way,” he stated.

Reyes believes that seeking equity can cover the gap between schools on both sides of the 805 freeway.

“It is not about giving to schools so that they have the same things, but rather tending to what the school needs. Having the same programs is a need, having programs to help students with their homework and extracurricular activities, and inviting parents to participate in meetings is necessary,” Reyes pointed out.

Within his current tenure, Reyes has promoted a strong investment in recreational activities and the arts with the intent to close a gap between both sides of the district.

“In the arts, sports, and physical education they learn a type of development that compliments what they have learned in the class and they also learn how to make good decisions and that should be part of their schooling,” Reyes said.

Born in Mexico City, Reyes arrived in Chula Vista during his teenage years and has made this South Bay city his home ever since.

He holds a master’s degree and a doctorate in education and has also worked in education for 25 years. His professional record in education began with a rle as a teacher, then moving on to several administrative positions in South Bay schools ranging from preschools to adult and higher education. Reyes is currently the principal at San Ysidro HIgh School in the Sweetwater Unified HIgh School District.

Reyes points to his experience and academic background as his greatest attribute and proof that he is more than fir to continue in his position.

“I believe that the people who are in boards of education must have some type of academic experience and background and a passion for what we do,” he declared.

With a few weeks until the November general elections, Reyes firmly holds that his experience and that passion for education he speaks of is what makes him stand out.

“The important thing is that in whatever work I do what sets me apart is that I have the experience and the passion for what I do and I will continue to keep giving it my all so that CVESD remains one of the best school districts in California,” he closed.