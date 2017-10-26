Thorn Brewing to Celebrate Barrio Logan Opening

By Mario A. Cortez

Thorn Brewing Co. will be celebrating the grand opening of their new Barrio Logan outpost on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a day full of great brews and much more for their new neighbors and lovers of craft beer.

The family-friendly celebration will feature live art and entertainment, a lowrider show, craft cocktails, tacos from Salud!, tours of the brewery, and face painting for kids. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Logan Heights Family Health Center.

According to Dan Carrico, Thorn Brewing’s co-owner and director of sales, the process of setting up shop and celebrating their grand opening in Barrio Logan was one that was a long time coming.

“We started looking for a spot for a new production brewery almost four years ago,” said Carrico. “We also always wanted to be in a vibrant community, especially close to downtown, but still close to home in North Park.”

Thorn Brewing’s search eventually lead them to their new home on National Avenue, where for the last couple of months the brewing staff has been crafting the site’s first batches of beer.

“When we started looking at opening up in Barrio Logan, Border X was the only other brewery here,” Carrico added. “Then we saw the Mercado del Barrio development be completed and the Barrio Logan street sign go up so we’re really stoked to come down to the neighborhood.”

Thorn Brewing’s new operation will include a production facility which will produce an approximate total of 25,000 barrels of their core line of beers. This new space will also host a spacious tasting room with 16 taps and capacity for 113 guests.

Although their grand opening is right around the corner, Carrico and his staff are already excited to become part of the community, as well as meeting their new neighbors.

“I’m just excited to be opening up,” he said. “A lot of people have walked by and they’ve been very cool and are also very excited to have us open up and to grab a beer with us.”