Susan G. Komen to Celebrate Fundraiser Dinner

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Hundreds of San Diegans including business and healthcare leaders are expected to attend Susan G. Komen San Diego’s fourth annual fundraiser dinner on Wednesday, March 14, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

The event “Screens, Genes and the Choices we Make” will benefit the local organization, which provides free breast cancer services and support to women in San Diego.

This year, the fundraiser will be hosted by Emmy award-winning journalist and brain tumor survivor Maria Menounos, who will share the challenges she faced and her experience with cancer.

“We’re thrilled to once again come together to not only raise critical funds, but also learn about the progress in the fight against breast cancer,” Shaina Gross, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen San Diego, said in a press release.

In 2017, the event raised $210,000 for breast health research, services and support, and saw more than 350 attendees. The dinner is Susan G. Komen San Diego’s largest fundraising event aside from Race for the Cure.

Susan G. Komen San Diego is the only organization that provides qualified women with free services through their breast cancer journey, according to the release.

One of those free services includes free mammogram screenings, which the organization held in partnership with Northgate Gonzalez Markets and other health organizations for women in communities that do not have access to routine breast exams.

“Screens, Genes and the Choices we Make” will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $200 per person and $2,000 for a table.

“There will be nothing ‘stuffy’ about this event as it is meant to be a candid and real conversation about the latest and greatest advancements in breast health research,” Gross said in the release. “It will be a fun-filled night of inspiration and continued commitment to all San Diegans facing breast cancer.”

The dinner is presented by Bank of America and sponsored by Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Ace Parking Management Inc., Business Complete Solutions, Torrey Pines Bank, and Allegra.

“For nearly a decade, Bank of America has been a proud sponsor of Susan G. Komen San Diego’s efforts to put an end to breast cancer,” San Diego Market President for Bank of America Rick Bregman said in the release. “The bank and our employees support Susan G. Komen’s mission in a variety of ways, from volunteerism and fundraising to educational outreach and the advocacy around education and resources for breast cancer patients and families. We’re excited to be part of this event.”

Tickets are available online via http://www.komensandiego.org.