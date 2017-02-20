Storms Cause Millions in Damages

By Ana Gomez Salcido

This year’s winter storms have not only help fight the California drought, but have also brought about expensive damage, such as floods, fallen trees, power outages, and sinkholes.

During last weekend’s storm, two cars dropped into a 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City, California, and a fire engine was swallowed by a sinkhole in a different incident at the I-15 and Highway 138 after a lane collapsed due to flooding in Wrightwood, California.

“Our roadways have been pounded this winter by the severe weather conditions,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty in a news release. “Crews are mobilized across the state removing debris, repairing road damage, performing traffic control and assessing ongoing risks. As we work to reopen many of our roadways, we are also preparing for the next wave of storms. We will continue to work around the clock.”

Every region in California has been affected by the winter storms, and thus far, there has been an estimated $401 million in storm damage to the state highway system at 190 locations.

According to state officials, Caltrans crews worked around the clock on numerous state routes in California to repair roadways impacted by recent storms and unstable soil.

One of the most affected locations was U.S. Highway 50 in El Dorado County, which remained closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry for about 20 miles due to multiple active mudslides. The first slides occurred February 10, and were cleared, but several other slides occurred after. Caltrans had five large excavators, four loaders, 25 semi-trucks, one paver and one grinder working to clear the roads. U.S. Highway 50 was open by February 16.

The recent storms also affected rail and freight movement.

Locally, there weren’t any colossal damages to our highways caused by the recent storms, like in other parts of Southern California. But last Friday’s storm brought extraordinary winds to the county that prompted fallen trees on local highways, streets, and residential areas. Also, the powerful winds led to hundreds of households in San Diego County to experience power outages.

Caltrans advises motorists to check road conditions frequently during a storm. For the latest road condition information, the radio may be tuned to the Caltrans Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) at 530 AM, 1610 AM or 1670 AM, and people can also call the Caltrans Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623). Real time conditions are also available online and for mobile phones at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

According to the local authorities, sandiegans should also be prepared for a future storm. Rain can bring flooding and erosion, especially in areas that are not covered by grass, trees, shrubs and other plants. It can sweep water runoff, mud and debris downstream where it can damage homes, clog storm drains, culverts and flood and damage roadways. Weather officials say flooding threats are increased now because this winter’s rains have saturated oils.

Proper use of sandbags can help direct waters away from homes and properties. San Diego County’s Department of Public Works, the San Diego County Fire Authority and CAL FIRE offers free sand and bags at 15 fire stations and other spots, and free bags to put sand into at another 29 fire stations, before a storm hits the region.