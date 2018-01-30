South Bay’s Hispanic History now on Display

By Mario A. Cortez

Visitors to the Chula Vista Civic Center Library can now learn about the cultural heritage of the South Bay region through a new exhibit which narrates eight generations of cross-border histories.

Fronterizos: A History of the Spanish-Speaking People of the South Bay, an exhibit hosted Chula Vista Heritage Museum inside the library, focuses on the settlers and migrants who have made the southwest corner of San Diego County, and the old ranchos of Tijuana, their home.

Local historian and South Bay resident Barbara Zaragoza, who curated the exhibit, explained to La Prensa San Diego that while many communities have recorded their histories, the South Bay region doesn’t have a much of a historical record despite having notable settlements and neighborhoods.

“This is the first time someone has told the history of farmers in the Otay Valley, Old Town National City, and San Ysidro,” Zaragoza said to La Prensa San Diego.

The process of putting this exhibit together is one that lead Zaragoza to conduct over 50 interviews and consult with a number of organizations and people who shared stories of working in tuna canneries and citrus groves in the heydays of these industries. With many narratives taken into account, the exhibit gives a comprehensive look at the Hispanic population which shaped the history of the South Bay and its surrounding areas.

Along the west wall of the exhibit, visitors to the exhibit can see paintings, artifacts,and pictures from many historical periods such as the first Spanish incursions into Alta California, the California Republic days, the Mexican revolution, the rise of the Chicano movement, and more.

Display capsules spread out over the museum space feature pictures and text related to topics such as the history of the Otay Valley’s Mexican-American farmer families, Old Town National City, racing and gambling during the prohibition years, and Cesar Chavez’s presence in the South Bay.

A special display case honoring South Bay celebrities of Spanish-speaking backgrounds contains pictures of National City resident Rosie Mendez Hamlin, of Rosie and the Originals; San Ysidro native Joe Serrano, of Rayo Norteño; as well as actor and director Bill Virchis, among others.

The year-long exhibit opened on Saturday, Jan. 27, with a presentation by local historian and South Bay resident Barbara Zaragoza and music by the local historical music group Los Californios.

Fronterizos: A History of the Spanish-Speaking People of the South Bay is free and open to the public during regular library hours.

The exhibit is funded by a City of Chula Vista grant and the Friends of the Chula Vista Library nonprofit.