Sharp Grossmont Hospital Staff Show Support for World Cancer Day

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

In an effort to raise awareness for cancer and to support patients and loved ones affected, Sharp Grossmont Hospital staff wore lavender-colored shirts and formed a giant human cancer ribbon on the hospital’s helicopter pad on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The event, “Get Your Lavender On,” was held three days prior to the official World Cancer Day, which is Feb. 4.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1.7 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2018 and approximately 609,640 people will die from cancer in the United States.

“World Cancer Day was created to unite world’s populations in the fight against cancer,” according to a Sharp Grossmont Hospital press release. “Sharp Grossmont is taking part by honoring loved ones, friends and patients affected by cancer and to help raise awareness about prevention and screening, which saves lives.”

Over 200 doctors, caregivers, patients and employees wore lavender along with Sharp Grossmont Hospital CEO Scott Evans, according to the release.

The color lavender is used to represent all cancers and is used to raise awareness about the disease.