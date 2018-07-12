Senior Center Accessibility to Improve

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Construction to improve access for disabled individuals has began at the Paradise Senior Center in Barrio Logan.

The center, which offers a variety of services to an estimated 100 people a week, will receive upgrades to improve access for disabled individuals such as accessible parking, walkways, and indoor improvements to the toilets and kitchen, according to a City of San Diego spokesperson.

The parking lot and sidewalks, now being worked on by construction workers, were previously cracked in various places from tree roots and other factors. Now, in compliance with the City’s general plan guidelines for parks and recreation facilities, renovations will be made.

According to a Capital Improvements Program document, the estimated total cost of the project is $700,000. The construction budget is $258,300 and the designer is Mosher Drew.

The project upgrades are to improve and comply with State and federal safety and accessibility guidelines, according to the fiscal year 2018 adopted city budget document.

“This project will mitigate existing major barriers to accessibility in the parking area, path of travel to the building and major building areas such as the restrooms,” the project justification reads in the document.

Preliminary engineering and design began before 2015 and the estimated completion date is November 2018.

Services available to individuals who visit the center include dance, music, and health classes and space availability for meetings, groups and parties.

The project builder carrying out the City’s Paradise Senior Center Project is PUB Construction.

A section of the street on Logan Avenue is closed to pedestrians while the facility is in the construction process.