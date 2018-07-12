Stories

Senior Center Accessibility to Improve

July 12, 2018

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Construction to improve access for disabled individuals has began at the Paradise Senior Center in Barrio Logan.

The center, which offers a variety of services to an estimated 100 people a week, will receive upgrades to improve access for disabled individuals such as accessible parking, walkways, and indoor improvements to the toilets and kitchen, according to a City of San Diego spokesperson.

The parking lot and sidewalks, now being worked on by construction workers, were previously cracked in various places from tree roots and other factors. Now, in compliance with the City’s general plan guidelines for parks and recreation facilities, renovations will be made.

According to a Capital Improvements Program document, the estimated total cost of the project is $700,000. The construction budget is $258,300 and the designer is Mosher Drew.

The project upgrades are to improve and comply with State and federal safety and accessibility guidelines, according to the fiscal year 2018 adopted city budget document.

“This project will mitigate existing major barriers to accessibility in the parking area, path of travel to the building and major building areas such as the restrooms,” the project justification reads in the document.

Preliminary engineering and design began before 2015 and the estimated completion date is November 2018.

Services available to individuals who visit the center include dance, music, and health classes and space availability for meetings, groups and parties.

The project builder carrying out the City’s Paradise Senior Center Project is PUB Construction.

A section of the street on Logan Avenue is closed to pedestrians while the facility is in the construction process.

Be Sociable, Share!
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment Little Italy Food Hall Brings Unique Tastes

    Little Italy Food Hall Brings Unique Tastes

    The Little Italy Food Hall celebrated its grand opening this Thursday, giving food lovers in San Diego an array of meal options to explore in a city already bursting with diverse food experiences.

  • SPORTS Repaso Deportivo 13 de Julio

    Repaso Deportivo 13 de Julio

    Según medios internacionales, el jugador rosaritense Héctor Herrera está cerca de firmar con la Roma de la Serie A, después de su buena participación en la Copa del Mundo de Rusia 2018.

  • Food Page/Tid Bits Nuevos Restaurantes Ofrecen Sabores Únicos

    Nuevos Restaurantes Ofrecen Sabores Únicos

    La plaza gastronómica Little Italy Food Hall celebró su inauguración este jueves, ofreciéndoles a los amantes de la gastronomía en San Diego una variedad de opciones de comida para explorar en una ciudad que tiene bastantes opciones culinarias.