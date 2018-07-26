SDG&E Offers New Energy Pricing Plans

By Ana Gomez Salcido

San Diego residents can now save energy and money with the new Time of Use (TOU) pricing plans by San Diego Gas and Electric.

This new energy pricing plan would give residents more choices and control over their energy bills. The plans offer savings for customers who can shift some of their energy use outside the higher-cost peak hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As folks get home from work in the late afternoon hours and power from renewable energy production drops, energy demand across California increases, driving up prices.

The new plan offers customers two ways to save – by shifting electricity use to lower cost hours of the day, before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m., and/or by reducing overall usage.

Over a 24-hour period, customers can take advantage of 19 hours of off-peak, lower prices. TOU plans also encourage a cleaner power grid by using energy when renewable resources, like solar power, are readily available.

During the summer, energy use and prices typically increase, and small shifts in electricity use can make a big difference. By running the dishwasher or doing laundry during off-peak hours, customers can benefit from lower prices and help the environment when enrolled in a TOU plan.

Customers that use high amounts of energy due to air conditioners, pool pumps and other devices can lower their monthly bills if they are able to shift the usage of those devices outside of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SDG&E is offering a 12-month risk-free trial period for eligible customers who choose a TOU plan. The customer can opt out of these two new plans at any time and SDG&E will credit them back the difference if they would have saved more on the standard plan.

Currently, approximately 147,000 residential and 80,000 business customers are enrolled in a TOU plan.

According to SDG&E, there are five reasons to switch to a TOU plan including having more choice and control – standard plans offer only one way to save – by reducing use. TOU plans offer a second way to save by shifting electricity usage outside of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SDG&E also offers risk-free guaranteed – customers enrolled in a TOU plan will have bill protection for one year. If they would have saved more on their original plan, SDG&E will credit them for the difference. The risk-free guarantee does not apply to solar customers.

Also according to SDG&E, small changes have a big impact – simple shifts in usage, such as running the dishwasher or doing laundry during off-peak hours, can result in savings. Also, during summer – as the weather heats up and pool covers are removed, running pool pumps outside of the 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. peak period can result in savings. If homes or businesses use air conditioning they could also benefit from a TOU plan when adding a smart thermostat. Instant rebates for smart thermostats are available at www.sdge.com/instant.

SDG&E encourage more renewables because TOU plans reflect more renewable integration such as solar, wind and other clean energy sources.