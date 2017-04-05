SD Regional Chamber of Commerce Signs MUO with Mexican Senate

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding (MUO) with the Mexican Senate as a result of the 12th Annual Binational Delegation to Mexico City.

The trip held from March 26 through 29, brought nearly 90 business and community leaders as well as elected officials from San Diego and Baja California to Mexico’s capital. The delegation included the participation of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum, former San Diego Mayor and now President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce Jerry Sanders, and more.

The focus of the trip was to reaffirm the region commitment to binational collaboration, strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, and advance the policies that benefit both economies.

“This was our best delegation yet,” said Paola Avila, Vice President, International Business Affairs and Leadership Development of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce to La Prensa San Diego. “We managed to advance certain initiatives we had previously identified as a priority like the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry; and, we were able to send a message of collaboration and understating with Mexican public officials.”

The MOU signed with the Mexican Senate formalizes the collaboration and support between the Senate and the chamber to promote and protect the bilateral commercial relationship. The agreement also reaffirms the commitment to serve and defend the interests of a bilateral economy, as well as to create and promote business opportunities on both sides of the border through laws and initiatives that generate the highest levels of collaboration and business opportunities in the region.

“We signed this document between the Senate and the chamber to work together in certain projects. We identified three different areas: infrastructure, immigration, and commerce. We are going to meet twice a year, one time in Mexico City and in Tijuana to talk about these areas, something that is very important,” Avila said. “Last year, we had an issue with the facilities on the Mexican side connected to PedWest in San Ysidro. There was a temporary bridge, that although it was temporary, it was unsafe for travelers. We had a meeting in Tijuana with members of the Mexican Senate about the bridge, and we literally took them to see it, and later the Senate was able to get funds to fix the problem.”

The MUO will also serve as a model for other chambers of commerce and business organizations across the border region.

A Binational Delegation is also led to Washington, D.C. every year by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce to unite regional business and community leaders with federal authorities and public officials.