School Districts Offer Summer Programs

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

School districts in San Diego County are offering summer programs intended to encourage students to continue learning, stay active, and eat healthy despite the summer break.

The San Diego Unified School District is offering it’s PrimeTime Summer programs where students can participate in activities and are provided a free meal and snack. The registration period for these programs ended in May.

Vista Unified School District is offering Summer Support programs for students who qualified to participate in literacy and STEM programs.

The Border View Family YMCA is offering a program for students in the San Ysidro School District up until July 21 that allows students to participate in educational activities as well as sports and music.

And although enrollment for some programs is over, there are still services available to students daily like the VUSD Summer Meals Program that offers free lunches to students 18 and younger without a registration process.

Locations in the VUSD that are still offering free meals are: Foothill-Oak Elementary, Luz Duran Park, Maryland Elementary, Vista Academy, Boys and Girls Club of Vista, Breeze Hill Elementary and Temple Heights Elementary.

Other school districts offering summer meals in the county include: Chula Vista Elementary School District, Sweetwater Union High School District and many more.