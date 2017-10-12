Stories

School Districts Honored for Eliminating Food Waste

October 12, 2017

By La Prensa San Diego Newsdesk

SDFSA Executive Director Elly Brown with Vista Unified’s Director of Child Nutrition Services Jamie Phillips. Courtesy of Vista Unified.

Several San Diego County school districts were honored by the San Diego Food System Alliance during the 2017 EMIE Unwasted Food Awards for their dedication to practicing food waste prevention and recovery.

Among the honorees, was the Vista Unified School District’s Nutrition Services department also known as the WaveCrest Cafe.

Director of Child Nutrition Services for Vista Unified School District, Jamie Phillips, said in a press release that they were humbled and thrilled to be recognized.

“This is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence that our team displays each and every day,” Phillips said in the release.

During the summer, the district offered free summer meals for children ages 18 and under. And not only did the district focus on providing free meals but also meals made with fresh ingredients.

According to the San Diego Hunger Coalition 1 in 5 children in San Diego Country is food insecure.

“We are working very intentionally to increase healthy food consumption at our schools, while also working to reduce or even eliminate food waste at our campuses,” Phillips said in the release. “We’ve got lots more planned in these efforts, and this sort of recognition only serves to fuel our desire to improve.”

The San Diego and Ramona Unified school districts were also honored with an EMIE Unwasted Food Award.

