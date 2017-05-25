San Diego Schools Receive Awards for Preparing Students for the Future

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Classroom of the Future Foundation awarded schools in San Diego for using innovative teaching techniques May 24, at SeaWorld.

The local nonprofit presented Feaster Charter Middle School the Inspire Award for its Hydroponic Greenhouse Program during their Annual Innovation in Education Awards.

The program is offered as an elective to 7th and 8th graders that teaches students to grow produce hydroponically, understand ratios between nutrients and PH levels, as well as entrepreneurial and marketing skills.

“They’re learning the foundational skills for building a business,” second grade teacher Heather Walker said. “They are starting to understand not just how to grow plants hydroponically but how to design packaging, how to market it to other companies, and how to bring local businesses into our school.”

Walker said students were very involved in creating the program and offered input in the construction of the greenhouse.

Two middle school students from Feaster worked a booth during the event with their produce on display and explained the process of growing hydroponic plants.

Chula Vista Elementary School District Superintendent Francisco Escobedo said the district has been focusing on 21st century skills and being recognized encourages students to think about they want to be in the future.

“Feaster’s hydroponics is an amazing way to understand biology and the growth of plants through a system that is very futuristic,” Escobedo said.

He said students take ownership of innovative programs and by creating and sharing their findings with each other, they have total engagement.

The Classroom of the Future Foundation focuses on facilitating partnerships with schools in San Diego and business communities.

Seventeen students that participate in the national AVID program pursuing a STEM related degree were awarded with a $2,000 scholarship.

“To honor all of these champions is just a wonderful thing,” said James Wright, Classroom of the Future Foundation CEO. “It’s our hope that besides recognizing folks that are doing fantastic work, this event will be a way to inspire the other teachers and superintendents to try out new programs, take a risk, and do innovative things to help serve students.”

Other awardees included the Sweetwater Union High School District, Vista Unified School District, Vista Unified and Design Academy, and various individual educators in San Diego County.