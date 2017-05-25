San Diego Honors Memorial Day

La Prensa San Diego Staff

Memorial Day, date in which we remember our fallen servicemen, will be celebrated this Monday, May 29.

The holiday, which is currently observed every year on the last Monday of May, has been a day of remembrance since 1868, when a group of Union Veterans from Illinois took flowers to decorate the graves of Union Army casualties.

Throughout San Diego County, as is customary each year, many community organizations, veterans groups, and many more will hold ceremonies and events to commemorate this date.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., the USS Midway, which served the United States Navy for over 45 years, will hold a ceremony remember those who did not return from combat. The program for this event will feature live music, a flyover, guest speakers, and a wreath presentation, followed by a moment of silence.

Beginning at 5:30 a.m., volunteers will begin to lay 30,000 roses on the tombs of fallen U.S. troops laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in Point Loma as part of the annual Sunrise Ceremony, hosted by the Truman National Security Project. This ceremony will be followed by an address by Vice Admiral Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy’s Third Fleet and will also feature a Marine band and color guard. The public is welcome to attend these tributes.

The San Diego Veterans Museum at Balboa Park will be hosting a couple of events on Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday at 7 p.m., there will be a candlelight reading of fallen soldiers’ names. On Monday there will be a memorial service and concert featuring a brass band playing patriotic music.

There will be a remembrance ceremony in National City at La Vista Memorial Park and Mortuary. This ceremony is one of the County’s oldest observances and will begin at 1 p.m., running until 3 p.m. This tribute will include a presentation of the Naval Two-Bell Ceremony, which honors those who died defending Pearl Harbor. The 82nd Airborne Division San Diego Chapter will be in attendance to present full military honors.

Many more observances will be held throughout San Diego County to honor fallen troops.

County offices and libraries will be closed in observance of the Holiday.

County parks and campgrounds will be open as usual, with a few exceptions. Law enforcement, animal control, and other vital services will also be observing regular service hours for Memorial Day.

La Prensa San Diego solemnly honors our troops and those who never returned home on this Memorial Day.