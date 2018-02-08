Salud! Taqueria Receives City Honor

By Mario A. Cortez

This past Tuesday was not just any Taco Tuesday, as San Diego’s favorite taqueria was honored by the City with a special distinction.

District 8 City Councilmember David Alvarez made an announcement at the City Council Chambers proclaiming Feb. 6, 2018, as Salud! Day in the City of San Diego.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce today to be Salud Day in the City of San Diego,” said Alvarez. “Today, the restaurant has now become home to some of the most popular tacos in San Diego, serving thousands of customers, daily.”

“Ernie employs over 50 San Diegans all of whom work together to ensure Salud delivers award-winning tacos to the community while actively supporting the residents of Barrio Logan,” Alvarez continued.

The recognition comes in the wake of years of hard work by on behalf of owner Ernie Becerra and the Salud! team which have resulted in much success and an expansion of its Logan Avenue location as well as a second location in the Midway district.

Becerra began his business in 2011 as a taco catering company and was able to eventually set up shop on the corner of Logan and Sampson in Barrio Logan.

In a profile interview with La Prensa San Diego, Becerra shared that he began his business by taking all of his savings to buy a taco cart to make tacos at weddings, concerts, and people’s backyards as a way of getting his foot in the door of restaurant ownership.

“I want to thank Councilman David Alvarez for the recognition and I also want to thank my team because they are amazing. Thank God for tacos,” Becerra said on Tuesday.