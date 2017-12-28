Rally Aims to Raise Human Trafficking Awareness

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Each year, the crime of human trafficking violates the human rights of approximately 5,000 adults and children in the San Diego region.

In order to raise awareness of this issue, on Saturday, Jan. 13, the Junior League of San Diego will hold its fifth annual Human Trafficking Awareness Rally in Balboa Park.

According to an FBI report, San Diego is one of the 13 areas with the highest rate of child sex trafficking in the nation – and children who are homeless or in the foster care system are especially vulnerable.

Another local report states that sex trafficking is also San Diego’s second largest underground economy after drug trafficking, representing an estimated $810 million in annual revenue.

“Human trafficking affects men, women and children in San Diego at a rate that shocks many residents,” says Rachel Scatizzi Thompson, Junior League of San Diego President. “At this rally, we’ll offer a glimpse into the stories of victims and empower participants with the knowledge they need to take a stand against this problem that remains hidden all too often.”

Beginning at 1 p.m., participants will gather at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street in Balboa Park.

Experts on the subject of human trafficking will educate the crowd how to recognize the signs of victims being held captive and how to get involved in anti-trafficking efforts in the region.

Speakers will include San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, Free to Thrive President and Managing Attorney Jamie Quient and Saved in America Executive Director and Private Investigation Manager Joseph Travers. Each of these leaders empowers survivors of human trafficking and will provide insight on the issue in San Diego.

To register for the rally, people can visit www.jlsd.org. Community members are also invited to share their reasons for marching on social media using #jlsdforchange.