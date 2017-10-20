Proposals for Short-Term Rentals to be Discussed

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Community and business leaders gathered on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Hillcrest Brewing Co. in an effort to pursue the San Diego City Council to adopt regulations to short-terms rentals that best meet their needs as hosts and business owners.

The coalition of local property owners, management companies and home hosts, Share San Diego, released a report on the economic benefits of short-term rentals to the region.

According to the report, short term rentals contribute more than $19 million in Transient Occupancy Taxes and the overall economic impact to San Diego was $4481.8 million.

The study was commissioned by HomeAway/Expedia and by Alan Nevin, economist and real estate expert of XPERA Group, according to a Share San Diego press release.

“This reports (sic) confirms that short-term rentals provide the local economy with a tremendous economic boost and create thousands of jobs for local residents,” Jonah Mechanic, president of Share San Diego, said in the release.

For Airbnb host Margo DiBartelo, having the opportunity to rent her home as a “home sharing” property, which means she lives in the home and rents the vacant rooms, allowed her to save her home from foreclosure and has allowed her to contribute to her community, she said.

DiBartelo began hosting her home more than two years ago after her husband’s passing. She currently rents out two rooms and lives in the other in her home in South Park where she grew up.

She said home sharing has allowed her to contribute back to her community because her guests shop and eat at the businesses in the neighborhood.

“As a widow, widows have been taking in boarders forever since the pioneer days,” DiBartelo said. “So it’s been a really great way for me to survive and hold onto my house and contribute to my neighborhood.”

On Monday, Oct. 23, the City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting to discuss several proposals regarding the regulation of short-term rentals.

One of those proposals is being lead by Councilmember Christopher Ward, Council President Pro Tem Mark Kersey, Councilmember Scott Sherman and Councilmember David Alvarez.

In their proposal they recommend implementing zoning regulations, building occupancy and code standards, permitting requirements, fees and taxation, which includes a $5 fee per rental night for a new affordable housing fund, and enforcement that could include a fine up to $5,000.

“We seek to balance the economic opportunity created by short-term rentals with the need to maintain supply of long-term rental housing stock available at a range of prices,” the proposal reads.

“Additionally, we seek to protect the rights and safety of owners, guests, and neighbors of STRs while providing a level playing field for individuals and companies in the short-term rental market,” the proposal continues.

The second proposal lead by Councilmember Barbara Bry, according to a release by her office, is the only proposal that prohibits investors from converting homes into permanent mini-hotels.

Guillermo Gonzalez rents out one of his homes using Airbnb, and he said he tired long-term rentals but had issues with tenants not paying rent.

He said there are several positive points that he sees from short-term rentals, which include bringing business to local restaurants and shops and allowing families who want to travel to be able to afford to visit San Diego.

The City Council will consider the proposals and act on, “an amendment to the City’s Municipal Code and Local Coastal Program to include regulations for home share and short term residential occupancy.”