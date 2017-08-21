Operation to Clean San Diego Bay is Back

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Volunteers are wanted to help collect trash in and around the San Diego Bay for Operation Clean Sweep, an annual bay clean-up event, on Saturday, Aug. 26.

In previous events, volunteers collected trash made up of, mattresses, car batteries, shopping carts, and tires. During the 2016 Operation Clean Sweep, volunteers collected 13.37 tons of trash.

Sharon Bernie-Cloward president of the San Diego Tenants Association said a large amount of trash found during the event is residential, so it raises awareness about how the storm drains affect the Bay.

There will be over 15 clean up sites but only Chollas Creek, Barrio Logan, and America’s Cup Harbor will be open to public volunteers.

Chollas Creek is open to adult volunteers only but the Barrio Logan clean up locations will be family friendly.

“It’s a great event,” Bernie-Cloward said. “We all need to be environmental stewards, whether it is around the bay or anywhere.”

There will be an after party at Cesar Chavez Park with lunch, beverages raffles, and entertainment. There will also be opportunities to enter a most unique trash contest.

Bernie-Cloward said every year she wonders if they will have enough items entered and every years she is surprised. She recalls that one year an old fashion old English telephone booth was found during the event.

Volunteers can pre-register at the San Diego Port Tenants Association Office on Aug. 23 and 24. Pre-registration is only required for those interested in volunteering at America’s Cup Harbor.

Operation Clean Sweep was created by the Marine Trades Association in the 1980s and once the SDPTA joined it developed a larger focus on the environment and grew to an average of 1,200 volunteers.

The event is sponsored by the San Diego Port Tenants Association, the Unified Port of San Diego, San Diego Gas and Electric, and many more.