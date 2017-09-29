New Local Flights to Las Vegas Take Off

By Mario A. Cortez

Getting to Las Vegas just got a lot easier and faster for San Diego County residents.

Cal Jet by Elite Airways inaugurated its daily scheduled service flights to Las Vegas out of McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad this Thursday, Sept. 28. The arrival of this airline marks the first time a regularly scheduled jet service is offered out of this airport.

The festivities for the inaugural flight, which began at 8 a.m., featured a water cannon salute, a travel voucher giveaway, and an Elvis impersonator to mark the occasion.

“We’re delighted that North County residents can now say goodbye to the I-5 (sic) when flying to Las Vegas,” said Cal Jet Air President George Wozniak. “Dealing with traffic to get to the airport downtown is a gamble our passengers don’t have to take anymore.”

Wozniak went on to add that Carlsbad’s McClellan Palomar Airport, which was renovated recently, also features $5 daily parking and faster check in times.

Beginning with a schedule of two flights per day, this new jet service offers a new way of travelling to Sin City without the long, traffic congested commute by car.

The 65-seater jets will feature seven first class seats and 58 coach seats, with one-way pricing to or from Las Vegas starting at $69 each way.

On this week’s inaugural flight, La Prensa San Diego Publisher Art Castañares and reporter Eduardo Rueda joined Cal Jet executives and supporters to experience the ease of the new flights.

“Cal Jet’s new service is a great option for San Diegans from all over the county, especially those in North County,” said Castañares. “Cal Jet will also soon be offering service to Cabo San Lucas and San Felipe to make travel to popular Baja cities much easier for our local families,” he added.

Before Cal Jet’s first flight took to the air this week, the airline’s fleet of new generation Bombardier CRJ700 luxury jets made their first landing at McClellan Palomar Airport on Aug. 16 as part of a debut event.