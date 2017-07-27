New Affordable Housing Complex Unveiled

By Ana Gomez Salcido

A new affordable housing complex was unveiled in East Village by state and local leaders, on Monday, July 24.

The grand opening of the $20 million, eco-friendly project included the attendance of the California State Senator Toni Atkins, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and San Diego Housing Commission President Rick Gentry.

Located at 1435 Imperial Avenue in downtown San Diego, Cypress, is a permanent supportive housing development serving homeless individuals with special needs.

It provides 62 studio apartments for residents earning an average of 30-40 percent of the area median income.

The apartments range from 275 to 350 square feet and feature personal kitchens and bathrooms. Shared amenities include a second-level outdoor open space, a community kitchen, tech tables, and lounge areas.

The environmentally friendly community also has a solar array to offset 60 percent of its common area energy usage, and offers resident services by St. Vincent de Paul Village, Inc.

Funding for the project included 9 percent federal tax credits, $3,450,000 of development capital from the San Diego Housing Commission, and $3,837,545 in Transit-Oriented Development grant funding.

The project was also awarded 62 project-based federal housing vouchers, which have an annual value of $612,312.

In San Diego County, there is an estimated homeless population of 9,100 individuals.

“Affirmed is pleased to be leading in the efforts of Mayor Faulconer and the San Diego Housing Commission to reduce homelessness in the City of San Diego,” said James Silverwood, President of Affirmed Housing. “In providing permanent supportive housing we believe we are giving our residents the tools they need to succeed and advance their place in society.”

Silverwood said to La Prensa San Diego that Affirmed Housing, which is dedicated to improving and sustaining the viability of California through the development of affordable housing, has a similar project to Cypress in the works that if approved will provide permanent housing for 90 homeless people in downtown San Diego.

“We need to build homes in San Diego that everyone can afford, people of all income levels,” said Faulconer at the grand opening event. “Cypress is not just about putting a roof over somebody’s head, which is critically important, is also about giving job skills, social services, counseling and a variety of factors that helps people turn their lives around.”

The 62 people that are going to be living at Cypress were selected by Father Joe’s Villages, which will also provide them with services like mental health, addiction treatment, and connect them with local resources.