National City Celebrates National Night Out

August 3, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez

For the 13th year, the City of National City celebrated National Night Out, a campaign to promote safer communities through community engagement.

On the evening of Tuesday, August 1, National City Police Department, National City Fire Department, first responders, and various community organizations gathered at Kimball Park to teach residents about safety and create awareness of community prevention initiatives.

Local residents at the event had the chance to learn about the National City Police Department and its operations, fire safety, CPR, recreational activities, community emergency response teams, and child safety.

Activities at this National Night Out observance included a bike safety rodeo for kids, extended hours at Kimball Park’s skatepark, giveaways, and a movie screening at sunset.

Members of the National City Fire Department cooked over 500 burgers and hot dogs for those in attendance.

Lieutenant Chris Sullivan of the National City Police Department stated that events like this are proof of National City’s willingness to engage with its residents.

“Engaging with the community is one of the things that National City does very well,” Sullivan said. “This event is another example of many organizations and City agencies giving back and connecting with people.”

Over 16,000 communities across the United States participate in this community crime prevention initiative. Other cities in the county observing this campaign include San Diego, Chula Vista, and Oceanside, among others.

