Museum Highlights the Different Cultures in San Diego

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum will host a program Saturday, Oct. 21, that will highlight Mexico and Mexican culture with different activities as a part of the museum’s Roots Series.

This year marks the fifth year of the Roots Series, which is a program intended to educate children and adults about the different cultures found in the communities of San Diego.

The Mexico series that will be presented this week is one of the many that the museum has presented in the past highlighting countries like France, and Sweden, as well as geographical zones like East Africa and the Pacific Islands.

The event is free and will be held at the museum, located on 320 North Broadway, Escondido, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include special art, interactive storytelling, musical performances, and Ballet Folklorico – a Mexican ballet ensemble in traditional costumes.

The next series will highlight the culture of Thailand on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Roots Series visit their website: www.sdcdm.org.