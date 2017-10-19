Stories

Museum Highlights the Different Cultures in San Diego

October 19, 2017

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum will host a program Saturday, Oct. 21, that will highlight Mexico and Mexican culture with different activities as a part of the museum’s Roots Series.

This year marks the fifth year of the Roots Series, which is a program intended to educate children and adults about the different cultures found in the communities of San Diego.

The Mexico series that will be presented this week is one of the many that the museum has presented in the past highlighting countries like France, and Sweden, as well as geographical zones like East Africa and the Pacific Islands.

The event is free and will be held at the museum, located on 320 North Broadway, Escondido, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include special art, interactive storytelling, musical performances, and Ballet Folklorico – a Mexican ballet ensemble in traditional costumes.

The next series will highlight the culture of Thailand on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Roots Series visit their website: www.sdcdm.org.

Be Sociable, Share!
, , ,
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment Honrando a Chicanas en San Diego

    Honrando a Chicanas en San Diego

    Por Andrea López-Villafaña Lo que comenzó como un muro de homenaje hecho con imágenes de mujeres que habían influido de alguna manera en su comunidad, ahora es un libro de 422 páginas, que honra las historias y el trabajo de las mujeres chicanas en San Diego. “Tributos Chicanos: Historias para la Nueva Generación”, es una […]

  • SPORTS JUGADOR AGRESIVO BULLS

    Repaso Deportivo 20 de octubre

    GOL 100 DE MESSI El astro argentino Lionel Messi, delantero del FC Barcelona, logró esta semana ante el Olympiacos de la Liga de Grecia su centenar de goles en competiciones de la UEFA, dentro de la jornada 3 de la Champions League en el Camp Nou. Messi llegó a 100 goles en 122 partidos en […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits bomberos home brew contest

    Firefighters’ Home Brew Fundraiser a Hit

    Bomberos de San Diego, a local non-profit comprised of firefighters and emergency responders within the San Diego Fire Department, celebrated their fourth annual Firefighter Home Brew Contest on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Little Italy’s Firehouse Museum.