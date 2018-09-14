Mexican Design on 48-Hour Display in San Diego

By Alexandra Mendoza

A group of Mexican designers and artists will be crossing into San Diego to showcase their innovative items at a pop-up store that will be open to the public for a single weekend.

The project is called Nero48 and it defines itself as a “commercial platform for contemporary Mexican Design” that brings together talented entrepreneurs eager to bring their creations to the Southern California market.

“We try to approach new markets with a creative, multisensory experience that offers people a different way to spend their weekend, to buy things, to see art, and to bring artists closer to the public,” said Illya Haro, who founded this project three years ago with her partner, Veronica Hernandez.

This sixth edition of this exhibit – and the first formal presentation in San Diego – will be hosted at the new Broadstone Makers Quarter building located next to San Diego City College, and will boast over 40 creators and independent brands offering clothes, industrial designs, furnishings, and more.

Since its birth in Tijuana, the project has been held either at abandoned buildings or new ones about to open to the public, as is the case of the San Diego location. Their idea is to get people to either get reacquainted or get to know these places, and what better way to do that than through a space that brings people together and promotes the art, culture, and food of our southern neighbors.

Prior to San Diego, this Mexican pop-up store has been held in Los Angeles and San Francisco, with an average of 3,000 visitors.

Given that both founders grew up in the San Diego-Tijuana border region, it was no surprise that they would turn their eyes to the other side of the border. “We need to take advantage of being at the border to create projects that unite us instead of dividing us,” said Haro.

Another reason is that a lot of San Diegans have made the trip to Tijuana back when the event was held there exclusively, so they wanted to bring it to them instead. Still, says Haro, “the idea is to showcase something with the flavor of where we’re from,” adding that the idea is to promote Mexico’s identity abroad. “We need to show them the quality [of our work]; we have a lot of very talented, very well-prepared people.”

Although admission to the event in Mexico had been free, in San Diego it will be $10 for adults and $2.50 for children, which will include a gift bag and a drink.

At the pop-up store, you will find a variety of items ranging from purses, jewelry, shoes, backpacks, wallets, art pieces, ceramics, and a plethora of other offerings created by Mexican and Mexican-American designers.

In addition, there will be a “food lab” where you can get something unique to eat, as well as workshops and conferences on different topics.

The Nero48 experience will open its doors Sept. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Broadstone Makers Quarter, 1601 Broadway, San Diego, 92101.

For tickets and additional information, please visit Nero48 on Facebook.