Más Agentes Involucrados en Tiroteos en San Diego

TRUMP IN SD FRIDAY Republican Donald Trump will hold a rally at 2pm on Friday, May 27, at the SD Convention Center. The planned rally has already drawn organized protests. Several groups, including the janitors’ union and the San Diego Democratic Party, plan to rally near the convention center. A larger rally sponsored by the […]

National City is the new host of the Exitos Del Cine Latino Film Festival that will premiere 15 Latino films accompanied by special celebrity appearances, music performances, and exhibits by local artists, from this Friday, August 26 to Thursday, September 1. The creators of the San Diego Latino Film Festival are the organizers of this […]