Local Delegation Heads to Sacramento

By Ana Gomez Salcido

A local delegation lead by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce heads to Sacramento to bring local, regional, and state leaders together to discuss policy priorities that are in the best interest of business and job creation in the San Diego-Baja megaregion.

“The purpose of this trip is to connect San Diego business and civic leaders with the leadership in Sacramento. San Diego, being so far from the capital, can be in disadvantage because of its geographic position to communicate some key positions,” said Stephanie Benvenuto, director of Public Affairs of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, to La Prensa San Diego. “This trip represents an opportunity for a binational delegation to communicate the unique benefits, policy needs and goals that we have on this border region to the policy makers in Sacramento that are making the decisions on our behalf.”

Similar to the San Diego Regional Chamber’s popular mission to Washington, D.C., and Binational Delegation to Mexico City, this trip provides the opportunity of exclusive high-level meetings, discussions of industry-specific issues, and networking with regional and state officials and business leaders.

More than 75 local leaders from San Diego and Baja California, including public officials like San Diego Council President Pro Temp Barbara Bry, are expected to participate in the trip to Sacramento. The policy areas and issues that will be addressed on the trip include Transportation and Infrastructure Funding, Housing Supply and Affordability, Climate Change, Water, Improvement of International Trade and Commerce, Innovation, and the 2018 Political Landscape.

Some of the confirmed speakers include Senator Toni Atkins, Assemblymember Jim Cooper, Secretary John Laird, Assemblymember Phil Ting, among others.

“This is going to be an exciting year for us. The chamber is really committed to making sure that San Diego’s voices are heard loud and clear throughout the country, so we are excited for this opportunity to do that,” Benvenuto added.

Business leaders interested in participating in the 2018 Delegation to Sacramento can still apply at www.sdchamber.org. The 2018 Binational Delegation to Mexico City will be held from April 15 to April 18. And the Washington, D.C., mission will take place later in the year.

The trip will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018.