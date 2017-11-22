Library Patrons Can Pay Fines with Food

By Mario A. Cortez

Chula Vista library patrons with outstanding overdue book fines can clear these by donating food for a good cause.

On Nov. 27,the Chula Vista Public Library will kick off its annual Food For Fines collection drive, which will allow patrons an opportunity to clear accrued overdue fines by donating non-perishable foods.

The library will be teaming up with the Chula Vista chapter of Altrusa International, a volunteer organization with involvement in several literacy programs. All food donations will go to South Bay Community Services, which provides a variety of assistance programs to families in the South Bay area.

The library will accept non-perishable items such as dry pasta, canned goods and boxed foods, waiving $1 for each item. Up to $10 of overdue fines will be waived from an individual library card account. Fees for lost items, damaged books or collection agency fees cannot be waived through donations.

Junk food items, such as chips and candy, perished items and foods in damaged packaging will not be accepted

The library is inviting all South Bay residents to donate food during the drive, regardless of whether they have outstanding fees at Chula Vista libraries.

All three Chula Vista Public Library branches will participate in this drive.