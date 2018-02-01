Largest Nonprofit Science Festival to Come to San Diego

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The 10th annual San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering is returning to the county and is bringing engaging science, technology, engineering, and math events to the South Bay and Barrio Logan communities again.

The festival starts on Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Expo Day at Petco Park, which will provide interactive STEM activities for children K-12 for free.

According to a event press release, more than 26,000 children and parents attended the 2017 Expo Day and more than 65,000 individuals are expected to attend this year’s festival.

Following the kick-off event of Expo Day, Festival Week will begin for eight days of interactive opportunities for children, adults, and families all over San Diego.

“Over the years, San Diego County has earned a reputation as a hotbed of STEM activity; however, with a shortage of students entering STEM field in the workforce, there was a growing need to engage students early on,” according to the release.

Festival events include free events for children in Barrio Logan, Chula Vista, and San Marcos.

Wednesday, March 7, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., residents of Barrio Logan will have the opportunity to participate in STEM In Your Backyard: Barrio Logan, which will feature over 25 interactive exhibits by local businesses, nonprofits and schools. The event is free and will be held at the Logan Heights Branch Library.

Residents of Chula Vista will also get to explore exhibits made by locals Friday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with STEM In Your Backyard: South Bay. The event is free and will be held at Castle Park High School.

Super STEM Saturday will be held at the California State University of San Marcos March 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include interactive demonstrations like rocket launches, build-a-robot station, model displays, scientist chats and an obstacle course, according to the release.

The 10th annual festival is presented by the Illumina Foundation and a program of the nonprofit Biocom Institute.

For more details and information on other events visit www.lovestemsd.org.