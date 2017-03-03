Housing Project Coming to Encanto

By Marinee Zavala

The need to create more spaces where working and resource-poor families can live in the region grows more and more in the State of California. With the high cost of housing in San Diego, many choose to move to the city of Tijuana, Mexico to be able to sustain a space worthy to live.

In San Diego County, the latest study provided by the Center for Policy Initiatives revealed that to pay rent for a single adult, it is necessary to cover an average cost of $1,060 a month, while paying a home for two adults and three minors, it will be necessary to pay a monthly fee of $2,021, an amount practically impossible for someone who earns the minimum wage in the region.

In Encanto, a parking lot near the 62nd Street Trolley stop is expected to be used as part of the solution for creating affordable housing for 67 low-income families.

“There really is a housing crisis that lives in San Diego”, said Mario Turner, Vice President of Development for AMCAL.

The project will not only allow working families without a criminal record and with an acceptable credit to buy a home, but also have a parking lot for residents and for those who use the trolley as a stopover point.

“The benefits are for those who use public transportation and want to head to Downtown San Diego. They can use public transportation and do not have to worry about traffic, which is a big problem these days. The trolley is a service counts with an immense network”, said Harry Mathis, board member of the Metropolitan Transit System of San Diego.

This project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018. For more information, you can log on to www.amcalhousing.com.