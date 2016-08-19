HarborFest Returns to Chula Vista!

By Mario A. Cortez

Have you been down to Chula Vista’s waterfront yet? If not HarborFest is the perfect excuse to check out some of the South Bay’s coastline.

The annual festival takes place at the J Street Marina Park this Saturday August 20 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. This event full of fun for the entire family will have something for everyone. Kids can enjoy many arts and crafts and many games and giveaways adults can enjoy the many merchant booths showing off items for your home.

You can’t have a festival without music, and HarborFest will be jammin’ all day long. Performers taking the stage include local talents such as Hijos Del Santo, Vokab Kompany, DJ Chucuchu, Sacred Heart Dancers, Mariachi Real San Diego, the Manny Cepeda Orchestra, Jean Isaacs San Diego Dance Theater, Danza Mexi’Cayotl, Amy Monzon, and On Fifth.

Make sure you have room for tacos and lots of food and drinks! The Tacos & Spirits Revolution will pit over 20 local taco restaurants in the search for the best taco in the South Bay! If you aren’t feeling like tacos there will also be many food trucks in the fest’s Food Truck Alley featuring many delicious fare ranging from Italian Ice to Japanese food,

Craft brewing is making a splash in the South Bay and you will be able to sample some of the suds brewing in places like Chula Vista, Eastlake, National City and other local cities in the Craft Beer Uprising. Catch a flight featuring amazing IPAs, Stouts and other great beers that are making noise in the craft beer scene.

Other activities during HarborFest include live lucha libre matches every hour, pet adoptions, a classic-car show, stand-up paddleboarding, rock-climbing, kayaks, volleyball, art shows, and other activities.

Be sure to arrive early as parking and traffic around the J Street Marina will become very congested during HarborFest with so many people looking forward to a day of fun in the sun.