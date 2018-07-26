Free Wellness Workshops for Local Residents

By Ana Gomez Salcido

A new partnership between the City of San Diego and Sharp HealthCare will provide free wellness workshops for all sandiegans.

The health and wellness program calls for 54 informational classes taught by experienced Sharp HealthCare educators to be held each year at libraries and recreation centers across the city. The free classes will cover a variety of health-related topics, including cancer prevention, stress management, depression, diabetes, and addiction and substance, among other issues.

“One of the classes that we offer is Nutrition Basics and the key to healthy eating,” said Tracey Grant, a registered dietitian with the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. “Our goal is to get basic health education into the hands of the community.”

Grant offers five tips to eat well and be well including finding a balance in the daily diet, familiarize with fats, avoid or limit alcohol, skip too many sweets, and know your needs.

“It’s important to keep it simple,” Grant said. “Know what’s in what you eat and drink, don’t eat when you’re not hungry, watch portion sizes, enjoy fruits and vegetables, avoid processed foods, and drink lots of water.”

More information about nutrition basics and the key to healthy eating can be learn in several upcoming nutrition seminars presented by Sharp HealthCare in partnership with the City of San Diego.

One seminar will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Linda Vista Library. Another nutrition seminar will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rancho Bernardo Library.

“We know San Diegans have busy lives with so many work and family responsibilities that folks often forget to focus on their own personal health,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “This new partnership with Sharp HealthCare will provide opportunities for residents to get free health tips and other advice from top-notch health professionals at their neighborhood library or rec center. I encourage all San Diegans who want to lead healthier lives to take advantage of this wonderful program.”

The classes are tailored to meet the needs of each community through the findings of Sharp’s health assessment process, which identifies gaps in health education. The health and wellness program will also include flu vaccinations and health-related discounts for City employees and support the City’s senior services program.

“In December, this item was passed unanimously by the City Council because we all understood the importance of this partnership across all our districts,” said San Diego Council President Myrtle Cole. “I encourage all residents who are interested to attend these workshops. These will help transform your lifestyle changes and more importantly, improve your quality of life.”

As part of the collaboration, Sharp HealthCare will provide an annual partnership fee of $100,000 to the City for the next three years, with two one-year renewal options. In addition, Sharp HealthCare will provide in-kind services valued at approximately $150,000 annually.

“Our partnership with the City of San Diego allows us to extend our mission to further serve the community by bringing important health and wellness information, customized specifically for each council district, to residents,” said Mike Murphy, president and CEO of Sharp.

To register for classes, people can call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or visit www.sharp.com/citywellness.