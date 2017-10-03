Free Breast Cancer Screening Event in San Diego

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Free mammogram screenings and clinical breast exams will be offered for women in San Diego at the Northgate Gonzalez Market on 43rd Street on Friday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Women in San Diego County who are uninsured, underinsured, or low-income will qualify for the free screening, as well as women over 40 years of age who are experiencing symptoms or had a mammogram at least a year ago or longer.

To reserve a screening spot women can call 619-662-4199, but walk-ins are also welcome at Northgate Gonzalez Market 1410 S. 43rd Street.

According to a Komen San Diego press release, in San Diego, six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer and one women a day passes away from this disease.

The event hosted by the Susan G. Komen San Diego in partnership with Northgate Gonzalez Markets, San Ysidro Health Center, Every Woman Counts and Community Health Imaging Centers.