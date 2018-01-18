DV7 to Kick Off Activity in San Diego

By Mario A. Cortez

Young soccer fans in San Diego County can look forward to training like a pro and learning play techniques developed by of one of soccer’s most prolific players.

During a press conference on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18, FIFA World Cup winner David Villa announced that his DV7 network of international youth soccer programs will be expanding into the San Diego area.

“This is my first time in San Diego and I am very excited to announce the launch of DV7 here,” VIlla remarked.

VIlla’s DV7 Soccer Academies operate programs internationally through local partner organizations in Spain, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, and the United States.

The Futbol Factory, a soccer-specific facility in Chula Vista’s Eastlake district, will be host to the DV7 San Diego academy. The program will count with credentialed coaches who look to deliver soccer training in the program’s proprietary methodology, based on the style of play preferred in Spain.

“This is a project which was created a couple of years ago and today we are presenting our eighth worldwide academy,” Villa said. “We are very happy with the way in which this project is evolving”

While Villa isn’t directly responsible for the day to day management of every academy, each program has experienced staff looking over the program and making sure that the emphasis on quality and playstile is held up by instructors.

Taking charge of the coaching staff is Diego Gomez, who has experience playing at the youth level with Barcelona and Real Madrid, two of Spain’s most prestigious clubs, as well as coaching for Asian affiliates of Italian side AC Milan.

“I truly believe that through the program we have we can help kids to become better players and to develop values which can help them become better people and better in whatever path they choose in life.”

Villa boasts one of soccer’s more packed trophy cases in recent times, with three Spanish league championships, three Spanish cup championships, two Spanish super cup championships, an UEFA Champions League championship, a FIFA World Cup championship, a Major League Soccer MVP award, and the 2008 UEFA Euro golden boot for most goals scored, among others.