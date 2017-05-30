Stories

Do You Know Barrio Logan’s MAD?

May 30, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez

Barrio Logan is one of San Diego’s most culturally rich neighborhoods and can boast a history of activism, buildings dating from the 19th century, a thriving arts scene, historical landmarks like Chicano Park, a tight knit community, and much more.

Change has always been a constant in Barrio Logan from its days as a warehouse hub, to new zoning laws, the foundation of Chicano Park, and most recently, new developments and businesses coming to the neighborhood.

One of the most welcome changes in the neighborhood is the sight of several people working to clean up and beautify the Barrio’s streets. But who are these people keeping urban blight off neighborhood streets?

Since November of 2012, the Barrio Logan Maintenance Assessment District (MAD), has been at the forefront of efforts to keep Barrio Logan clean and beautiful through litter removal, power washing of sidewalks, graffiti removal, improving signage, updating lighting, adding trash receptacles, and branding Barrio Logan throughout the designated neighborhood boundaries.

These services are carried out on a weekly basis by members of Urban Corps, a local nonprofit focused on job training and education, which acts as the district administrator of the Barrio Logan MAD.

Every week, from Monday through Friday, Urban Corps members coordinated by the Barrio Logan MAD help keep Barrio Logan looking great for residents and visitors alike.

To learn more about Barrio Logan MAD and the services they provide in the community please visit https://www.barriologanmad.com/.

Be Sociable, Share!
  • www.youtube.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.youtube.com
  • Entertainment 13072870_10154016681195638_7246751300705933253_o

    2017 iVIE STUDENT FILM FESTIVAL AND AWARDS

    By La Prensa San Diego he Innovative Video in Education (iVIE) Student Film Festival Awards will be presented at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, Saturday, June 3 at 12 p.m. Students from all over San Diego County from elementary, middle and high school level will compete for a chance to win prizes and scholarships. The […]

  • SPORTS Nicky Hayden

    Piensa Dos veces Antes de Responder

    Por León Bravo La respuesta a la pregunta te sorprenderá, pero para eso, lo primero que debo hacer es formularte el cuestionamiento. ¿Cuál es el deporte que ha causado más muertes entre los atletas que lo practican? Si piensas la respuesta, es probable que tu mente comience a recrear los descomunales golpes que un boxeador […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits DSC_0740

    Las Cuatro Milpas: A Barrio Logan Institution

    By Mario A. Cortez For as long as Barrio Logan has existed there has always been change in the community. From the changing of neighborhood zoning to the construction of the freeways and from the creation of Chicano Park, change has been constant in this corner of San Diego Nowadays, Barrio Logan has been in […]