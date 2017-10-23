Stories

Debunking a Mammogram Myth

October 23, 2017

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Sharp Health News

In their lifetime, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Getting a mammogram can help detect early signs of breast cancer or detect early stages. However, myths associated with the exam can lead some women to avoid it.

One of those myths is that breast size impacts the pain felt during the mammogram testing.
Dr. Tere Trout, a diagnostic radiologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital weighs in on the myth in an Oct. 2, Sharp Health News publication.

“Mammograms are generally not painful. The compression can cause a little discomfort, but I have not found a woman’s breast size to play a role at all,” Trout said in the publication.

During a mammogram, a technologist will place the patient’s breasts between two plates that compress the breast to spread the tissue apart and take an x-ray of the breast tissue, according to the American Cancer Society.

The exam can cause discomfort, and other factors like a woman’s menstrual cycle can make the breasts more sensitive or caffeine intake, which increases tenderness, according to Sharp Health News.

“I tell women that they should put their concern for their health over their sense of anxiety,” Dr. Trout said in the publication. “A mammogram is the gold standard for breast cancer detection. If you’re worried, ask a friend or family member to go with you. But go.”

