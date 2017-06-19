Dalai Lama Advocates for Compassion

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso gave a speech at UC San Diego on Friday, June 16, about the importance of embracing the beauty of diversity in the world.

The university expected a turnout of about 25,000 people during the event at the campus’ RIMAC field.

Famously known for his humor, the Dalai Lama did not disappoint his audience and shared several laughs with members of the public during the speech and even by picking jokes at a reporter during the press conference by saying they were the “same” because they were both bald.

He said it is possible to create harmony in the world by using education, logic, and by promoting the importance of having compassion for other human beings.

“This century needs to be a century of dialogue in order to create a century of peace,” the 81-year-old monk said.

According to the Dalai Lama, the only way to have peace and compassion in the world is by emphasizing the importance of being kind to others and he said that something as simple as a simile is a symbol of love.

“I tell people that the very purpose of life is happiness,” he said. “Everybody wants a happy life. That is our right.”

Members of the audience had the opportunity to submit questions before the Dalai Lama’s appearance and some of them were presented to him by television journalist Ann Curry.

One of those questions came from a 90-year-old woman who ask the Dalai Lama to give her soon to be graduate granddaughter advice.

He answered her question by explaining that the past can not be changed but that the future can be transformed by our grandchildren and their grandchildren.

Nine thousand students from UCSD graduated on Saturday, June 17, and the Dalai Lama spoke during the commencement with a speech titled, “The Value of Education, Ethics, and Compassion for the Well-Being of Self and Others.”

“You have the opportunity to create a better world, a happier world,” the Dalai Lama said during the graduation.

UC Chancellor Pradeep Khosla invited the Dalai Lama to the University and said he was very gracious to accept.

“He’s a world leader, his message of compassion, love, peace, environment, saving the earth, saving humanity, how can you argue with him?” Khosla asked.

Some students were not thrilled to have the Dalai Lama as an on-campus guest, due to controversy in regards to Tibet, and were some protesting his address.

Khosla said students need to understand that they might not always like everything but that they need to learn to listen even if they feel uncomfortable because it is a public university.

The Dalai Lama said that many of his critics do not know him and have not heard his message they only know what is said to them about him.

The Dalai Lama’s first visit to San Diego was in 2012 for events organized by UCSD, SDSU, and USD.

UCSD was the first stop for the Dalai Lama during his 2017 U.S. tour. All the events were presented through a partnership with the nonprofit Friends of the Dalai Lama Foundation.