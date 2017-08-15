Stories

Course Educates the Public on the Criminal Justice System

August 15, 2017

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Citizens’ Academy fall 2016 graduates. Courtesy of San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Monday, August 21, is the deadline to enroll in the 2017 Citizens’ Academy, a free 10-week course intended to educate San Diegans on the criminal justice system.

Through a partnership between the San Diego District Attorney’s Office and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department the course will be offered on 10 consecutive Thursdays, September 7 through November 9 in Kearny Mesa.

Topics for this year’s fall 2017 academy include: human trafficking, computer and technology crimes, gang prosecutions, drug trends, and many more. Each topic is taught by a subject matter expert.

And this year, a new topic was added, which addresses homicide committed while driving under the influence.

“The Citizens’ Academy was started basically in response to questions and inquiries by the public about what our office actually does,” Kate Flaherty organizer of the academy and assistant chief of sex crimes and human trafficking division said.

Flaherty said people have a general idea of what the office does and that they prosecute all felonies in San Diego County but they also prosecute crimes that range from violent crimes to computer crimes.

“We educate people about how these things affect them personally,” Flaherty said. “And we talk about what kind of cases we can prosecute.”

Lisa Watkins-Bridges, coalition coordinator for Santee Solutions, participated in the fall 2016
Citizen’s Academy and said she was impressed by the collaborative effort of the DA’s Office and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Watkins-Bridges said she not only learned about the complexity of what the two departments do but also the passion and the compassion of the people who work those cases.

“You walk away with an appreciation of what the system is intended to do,” Watkins-Bridges said. “You walk away with what the intention of these sworn officers are supposed to do including the DA’s office and when all of that works correctly the victims, get justice and that’s really what our system is about.”

Those interested in enrolling must be 18 years or older, submit an application and pass a background check. The background check is simply to see if those interested are registered as convicted felons, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are disqualified.

Applications are available at www.sdcda.org and can be emailed to citizensacademy@sdcda.org or faxed to 619-237-1351.

Be Sociable, Share!
, ,
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment 49071e_d041f5c797cd4709bfeee277b0f894b4

    Spirits Festival Returns to San Diego

    By Mario A. Cortez San Diego’s biggest happy hour returns to the bayfront for yet another fabulous year! The ninth annual San Diego Spirits Festival will be bringing the best in craft cocktails and entertainment to the Port Pavilion on August 26 and 27. Voted Premier Traveler’s Must-Try Festival of the Year and named by […]

  • SPORTS mayweather agosto 18

    Precios de Locura para Ver ‘El Circo en el Ring’

    Aun hay boletos disponibles para presenciar el pleito entre Floyd Mayweather y Conor McGregor, pero el costo alcanza niveles astronómicos Por León Bravo A una semana de que se efectúe el circo entre Floyd Mayweather y Conor McGregor, en las taquillas de la T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas todavía hay boletos disponibles. Lo que se […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits Regresa el Spirits Festival a San Diego

    Regresa el Spirits Festival a San Diego

    Por Mario A. Cortez El “happy hour” más grande de San Diego está de vuelta para celebrar otro año fabuloso. El noveno festival de licores de San Diego (San Diego Spirits Festival) traerá de nuevo lo mejor en tragos artesanales y entretenimiento al pabellón del Puerto de San Diego el 26 y 27 de agosto. […]