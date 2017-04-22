Stories

County Property Auction Registration Deadline Approaching

April 22, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez

Bidder registration for the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collection Office Property Auction is about to close.

Those interested in bidding have until Thursday, April 27, to sign up to participate in this sale. Prospective bidders can still register on the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s (TTC) tax sale website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com.

“Go online now to make sure you can take part in this exciting event, or risk missing out on the great deals we have on more than 1,500 properties,” said Dan McAllister, San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector. “We’ve done extensive research, and this is the best platform that fits our buyers’ needs: [It is] easy to access and secure.”

Prospective participants must submit a refundable $1,000 bid deposit, and pay a non-refundable $35 processing fee.

At the time, there are 345 properties and 1,220 timeshares which participants can bid on. All auction sales are final.

“Not only will this online auction make it easier for people to bid on and win properties, it will also open the auction up to a worldwide audience,” McAllister said.

The auction will take place May 5 through 10.

Be Sociable, Share!
  • www.youtube.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.youtube.com
  • Entertainment Into the Beautiful North 2 Daren Scott

    ‘Into the Beautiful North’ is Almost There, But Not Quite

    By Mimi Pollack I really wanted to love “Into the Beautiful North”, a new play at the San Diego Repertory Theater, especially because of its pedigree. It is based on the book by Luis Alberto Urrea –it was the KPBS One Book San Diego for 2012 and one of Amazon’s Best Books 2015- and was […]

  • SPORTS xolos

    Xolos Cerraría Puerta a Tigres

    Por León Bravo  Los Xolos de Tijuana entran a la penúltima fecha del torneo en curso con posibilidad de acaparar el primer lugar de la tabla general y de dejar al actual campeón fuera de la Liguilla.   El cuadro fronterizo recapturó la cima de la clasificación tras derrotar la semana pasada a Toluca por […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits DSC_0740

    Las Cuatro Milpas: A Barrio Logan Institution

    By Mario A. Cortez For as long as Barrio Logan has existed there has always been change in the community. From the changing of neighborhood zoning to the construction of the freeways and from the creation of Chicano Park, change has been constant in this corner of San Diego Nowadays, Barrio Logan has been in […]