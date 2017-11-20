County Offices and Services to Close for Thanksgiving

San Diego County offices and services will close in observance of Thanksgiving this week.

Closures will affect clerical services, libraries, animal shelters and family resource centers on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

Emergency and essential services like sheriff activity and animal control, among others will remain in operation throughout the holiday observance.

Libraries and animal shelters will return to their regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 25 and all other county offices will resume business hours on Monday, Nov. 28.