County Labor Strike Halted

By Marinee Zavala

Ten thousand San Diego County workers were expected to carry out an Unfair Labor Practice strike on, September 12 and 13; however, it has been deferred for now, as the SEIU Local 221 union has secured a tentative agreement to resolve issues that just days ago led to their submittal of a formal letter to the County of San Diego announcing their decision to halt labor.

“The Bargaining Team has ratified a tentative agreement; members are voting today,” said SEIU Local 221 Communications Specialist Adam Ward.

For many, this is a small victory. Particularly after six months of unsuccessful negotiations, phone calls, e-mails, marches, and picketing aimed at putting an end to a contract they found financially repressive and unfair in its terms.

“The County of San Diego is short workers. Many people have to work extra hours; there have been times when a single person has had to work 32 extra hours just to finish their work,” shared Patricia Estrada, a San Diego County social worker.

The initial offer made by the Board of Supervisors to the Union was originally rejected, mainly because of the salary increase county leaders gave themselves and their refusal to raise wages for the working class.

“County Supervisors gave themselves a 12 percent salary increase over two years. We want the same wages over three years, and they want to do it over five years. Cost of living has gone up, and people from other unions who have agreed to the contract for years say they see less money in their paychecks,” Estrada added.

Union leaders stated that the new offer that halted the Sept. 12 strike seems to be the best terms they can get for now. However, they added that they would continue to work with the Invest in San Diego Families Coalition until they can reach better agreements with the future Board of Supervisors, ones where the Board agrees to invest in their workforce and their communities, instead of just growing their cash reserves as they do now.

This week, workers have been voting from their places of work or Union offices between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., and on Thursday from 8:30 to 6 p.m., and are waiting to see if all the workers approve or reject the offer made by San Diego County and avoid a strike.

In its new proposal, San Diego County is offering workers bonuses for $750, a 35 percent increase in healthcare payments, up to $300 per month in parking reimbursements, and overtime payment alternatives, among other benefits.