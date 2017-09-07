Community Breakfast Hosts House of Mexico

By Mario A. Cortez

Local leaders and members of the community gathered at the Sherman Heights Community Center for this month’s Cafe Con Leche Community Breakfast panel, hosted by La Prensa San Diego in conjunction with immigrant-rights group Border Angels.

The third event of the Cafe con Leche series, held at its new venue, served as a space to discuss the future of the House of Mexico project. Members of the House of Mexico organization and attendees chimed in on the significance of the project and spoke about the project’s progress during the event.

House of Mexico specifics such as history of the organization, project timelines, construction plans and fundraising challenges were shared with the public.

According to Eunice Munro, former president of the House of Mexico, the project is still short $130,000 in funding despite fundraising efforts stretching all the way back to 2004. If the remaining funds are not secured by (DATE) then the presence of the House of Mexico at Balboa Park will be scrapped.

The next event in the Cafe con Leche will be announced the near future.