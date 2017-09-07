Stories

Community Breakfast Hosts House of Mexico

September 7, 2017

By Mario A. Cortez

Photo by Mario A. Cortez

Local leaders and members of the community gathered at the Sherman Heights Community Center for this month’s Cafe Con Leche Community Breakfast panel, hosted by La Prensa San Diego in conjunction with immigrant-rights group Border Angels.

The third event of the Cafe con Leche series, held at its new venue, served as a space to discuss the future of the House of Mexico project. Members of the House of Mexico organization and attendees chimed in on the significance of the project and spoke about the project’s progress during the event.

House of Mexico specifics such as history of the organization, project timelines, construction plans and fundraising challenges were shared with the public.

According to Eunice Munro, former president of the House of Mexico, the project is still short $130,000 in funding despite fundraising efforts stretching all the way back to 2004. If the remaining funds are not secured by (DATE) then the presence of the House of Mexico at Balboa Park will be scrapped.

The next event in the Cafe con Leche will be announced the near future.

Be Sociable, Share!
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment sergio martinez

    Llega Pintura Gigante al CECUT

    Por Paco Zavala La cartografía ¨Último Tule¨, de 64 metros cuadrados, ha sido donada por el artista oaxaqueño Sergio Hernández al Centro Cultural Tijuana, organismo de la Secretaría de Cultura. La obra que forma parte de una exposición epónima, pende del alto muro de la Sala 2 del área denominada El Cubo, para la cual […]

  • SPORTS IMG_20170907_164423

    Toros de Tijuana Busca la Corona de la LMB

    Tras dominar el circuito mexicano de verano, la novena tijuanense busca su primer campeonato. Por Mario A. Cortez Después de dos duelos, los Toros de Tijuana suman dos de las cuatro victorias necesarias para arrancarle el cetro de la Liga Mexicana de Beisbol a los Pericos de Puebla en una repetición de la Serie del […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits Regresa el Spirits Festival a San Diego

    Regresa el Spirits Festival a San Diego

    Por Mario A. Cortez El “happy hour” más grande de San Diego está de vuelta para celebrar otro año fabuloso. El noveno festival de licores de San Diego (San Diego Spirits Festival) traerá de nuevo lo mejor en tragos artesanales y entretenimiento al pabellón del Puerto de San Diego el 26 y 27 de agosto. […]