Cinco de Mayo Celebration Returns to Old Town

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The annual Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo returns to the historic park, with a free three-day party that includes live entertainment, lucha libre wrestling matches, and a huge display of lowriders and other incredible automobiles.

This weekend celebration attracts over 100,000 people over the course of three days from Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6, transforming the historic Old Town area into the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration on the West Coast.

Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for Fifth of May, is an annual celebration held on May 5.

The date is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army’s difficult victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza. In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has taken on significance beyond that in Mexico. In the U.S., the date has become associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture.

“McFarlane Promotions has been assisting with the event coordination for Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo for over 10 years. We are very excited that we continue to see this free community event grow each year, and in 2018 have added an extra day to the festivities making it a full 3-day weekend celebration,” said PR and marketing coordinator for Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo Angelique Vanko to La Prensa San Diego. “We have worked really hard to bring all of the authentic elements into this event, which is part of what makes this event so special. Among a variety of features, attendees can look forward to a new lucha cantina, and a tribute to mariachis and folk ballet on Sunday—as well as a full weekend schedule of non-stop live entertainment on the Café Coyote stage with over 30 different performances including salsa, cumbia, Latin pop, Latin rock, Mexican music, folk and more.”

Visitors will be able to drink Baja-inspired beverages, and enjoy Cinco de Mayo specials from participating restaurants at Old Town’s top Mexican eateries or at one of the many vendors offering a wide selection of authentic cuisine, local grub, fruit drinks, and more.

During the weekend, visitors can also explore the local museums at Old Town, shop specialty shops and go through the store stands that would have an array of merchandise like handmade leather pieces, beautiful jewelry and many more.

The free annual Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo, is a family event that will include free activities for the children like stagecoach rides, face painting, arts and crafts, interactive educational elements, and more.

Proceeds benefit the Historic Old Town Community Foundation, which provides opportunities for partners to support the development of curriculum materials, outreach and interactive educational programming. These programs support the history, diversity, conflict resolution and Hispanic heritage programs of the Old Town School program and California State Parks.