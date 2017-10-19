Chula Vista to Contend for Amazon’s Second Headquarters

By Alexandra Mendoza

The City of Chula Vista is willing to offer a $400-million incentive package and the potential to co-create the world’s first binational university in an effort to convince Amazon to build their second headquarters here.

The largest online store had announced that it is looking for a place to build a new, $5-billion-dollar facility, called HQ2, that will create over 50,000 new jobs.

This week, the Chula Vista City Council unanimously passed a plan promising to give Amazon 8 million square feet of space in East Chula Vista, in the Millenia project area, in addition to millions of dollars in tax incentives.

What makes the proposal stand out and perhaps set it apart from the competition, is that it would offer Amazon the potential of being part of creating the binational university, which would have presence in both California and Mexico.

“Chula Vista is the only place where Amazon can develop its headquarters, help establish a new university, and tap into our uniquely talented and trained binational workforce,” said Mayor Mary Casillas Salas.

The idea is for Amazon to be a part of this effort, since they would also be able to recruit the talent that would come out of this university, which could break ground as early as this coming year. “We want a university that can prepare students to enter the workforce the same day they graduate, regardless of which country they’re from,” the proposal highlights.

Because Amazon’s market is worldwide, Councilmembers also highlighted Chula Vista’s two nearby international airports – San Diego and the Cross-Border Express (CBX) terminal – both fifteen minutes away.

“I think we have a good chance,” stated Councilmember Mike Diaz. “We have the weather, we have public transit, the airports, the infrastructure, the land, I believe we have it all.”

The proposal is backed by both the South County Economic Development Council (SCEDC) and the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce.

“This business would be a great addition to our city,” expressed Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Cohen.

The South County city knows the competition will not be easy. At least 50 cities from all over the U.S. have submitted proposals for hosting HQ2, including Chicago, New Jersey, San Francisco, Oakland, Tucson, Dallas, and even the City of San Diego.

The City of Stonecrest, Georgia, took it a step further by promising to change its official name to “Amazon” if it wins the bid.

Amazon, who is looking to complement their Seattle Headquarters with this project, will announce the winning city next year.