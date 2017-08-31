Stories

Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan is Unveiled

August 31, 2017

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Courtesy of the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce

A virtual tour of the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan was unveiled by Chula Vista civic leaders during a forum on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the city’s council chambers.

Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and according to those involved, its location between downtown San Diego and the Mexican border make it the last great waterfront development opportunity in the West Coast.

After more than two decades of planning, the site in now “shovel ready” for the development of a planned resort hotel, convention center, park, trail settings and waterfront improvements.

In a collaborative effort, the San Diego Unified Port District, the City of Chula Vista, the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce, the South County Economic Development Council, the San Diego Port Tenants Association, and the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors, presented the Chula Vista Bayfront Development Forum on Wednesday.

“We are at the doorstep of realizing the potential of our Bayfront as a tourist destination,” Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said in a Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce press release. “A place of recreation for our neighbors, and a world-class example of a sustainable waterfront community.”

According to the City of Chula Vista’s website, the plan will create thousands of jobs and in the project’s first 20 years it will generate approximately $1.3 billion for the regional economy.

“The Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan is a new model for development and will be significant achievement in job creation and economic prosperity for the region,” Port Commissioner Ann Moore said the release. “Through innovative and collaborative partnerships, we are making the impossible possible.”

Be Sociable, Share!
  • www.telemundo20.com

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • www.telemundo20.com
  • Entertainment KAABOO Del Mar Not your Average Music Festival

    KAABOO Del Mar Not your Average Music Festival

    By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña KAABOO Del Mar is not a camping on the floor and standing for several hours straight music festival, because it is actually not a festival, it is a different kind of musical and entertainment experience located at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The event offers a variety of musical appearances, comedy performances, art […]

  • SPORTS japon rusia 2018

    Repaso Deportivo Septiembre 1

    Por Samuel López STAFFORD EL MEJOR PAGADO Los Leones de Detroit renovaron contrato al mariscal de campo Matthew Stafford por una cifra récord, así lo indicaron medios norteamericanos. El mariscal de campo de 29 años firmó un nuevo contrato hasta 2022 con el equipo de Michigan, que no dio a conocer los detalles del acuerdo. […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits Regresa el Spirits Festival a San Diego

    Regresa el Spirits Festival a San Diego

    Por Mario A. Cortez El “happy hour” más grande de San Diego está de vuelta para celebrar otro año fabuloso. El noveno festival de licores de San Diego (San Diego Spirits Festival) traerá de nuevo lo mejor en tragos artesanales y entretenimiento al pabellón del Puerto de San Diego el 26 y 27 de agosto. […]