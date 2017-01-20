Celebrating MLK Amid Racism

By Marinee Zavala

It is hard to believe that more than 50 years after the inspiring “I Have a Dream” speech was delivered by Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. the United States would be about to swear in a President who from the very beginning of his campaign favored division and casting out anyone who is different.

For leaders of the Latino, Muslim, African-American, and even white communities in San Diego, Martin Luther King Day celebrations were immersed in contradiction; here we have a day that reminds us of the importance of fighting for unity among all peoples going on while the country opens its arms to those who reject and hate others based on their origin, religion, and beliefs.

“I know that Martin Luther King, Jr. would not have remained silent in these times, he would have opposed what is being offered by the President elect and what he evokes. This is not something we should tolerate,” said Isidro Ortiz, a tenured professor at SDSU’s Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies.

Hundreds of people gathered for the 29th Annual All Peoples Celebration, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., eager to listen to the words of Rev. William J. Barber, the rising activist known throughout the U.S. for his multiracial movement to fight against government attacks on voting rights, public education, health, the environment, women’s rights, labor, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community. During his speech, he reminded everyone that this was not the first time the U.S. had a racist President, and called on the communities to rise up and act.

“Here we are in the 21st Century, my friends, and we still find racism and economic fear,” said Reverend Barber during his speech at the Balboa Park Activity Center.

While the Reverend spoke out and made a call to action, members of the African-American community and Alliance San Diego said they are preparing for Trump’s arrival to the White House and taking this message and Dr. King’s life as a reference to keep what has happened from happening again.

“I think that the Reverend is giving us a message of hope, of strength, and one of not giving up, of facing these great difficulties for they can lead to great change if we work for it every day, all of us,” said Alliance San Diego member Christopher Rice-Wilson.