Celebrate the Arts at the New National City Aquatic Center

The Port of San Diego invites the public, including National City residents, to celebrate the arts, including the newly-installed Sea Dragon sculpture, at a free special event on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

The community celebration will take place in Pepper Park at the Port of San Diego’s newest public facility, the National City Aquatic Center, 3300 Goesno Place, National City, CA 91950 (located in Pepper Park at the westerly foot of Tidelands Avenue.)

The family-friendly festivities, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature live dance and musical performances, free food and refreshments, giveaways, activities for kids, and views of the San Diego Bay.