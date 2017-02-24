Community Notes, Stories

Celebrate the Arts at the New National City Aquatic Center

February 24, 2017

The Port of San Diego invites the public, including National City residents, to celebrate the arts, including the newly-installed Sea Dragon sculpture, at a free special event on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
The community celebration will take place in Pepper Park at the Port of San Diego’s newest public facility, the National City Aquatic Center, 3300 Goesno Place, National City, CA 91950 (located in Pepper Park at the westerly foot of Tidelands Avenue.)
The family-friendly festivities, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature live dance and musical performances, free food and refreshments, giveaways, activities for kids, and views of the San Diego Bay.

Be Sociable, Share!

Comments

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

  • Entertainment 20170219_013852

    Tijuana Despide a Jardín Previo a Gira por CDMX

    Por Mario A. Cortez Jardin, banda tijuanense de pop psicodélico, tocó un concierto para recaudar fondos para su gira que los llevara a la Ciudad de México este fin de semana. La agrupación tijuanense conformada por Gabriel Martínez en voz y guitarra, Alejandro Michel en guitarra y voz, Dalia Esquivel el teclado, Bryan Ruelas en […]

  • SPORTS 20170220201105

    Polvorín Veracruzano

    Por León Bravo  Fue un acto de barbarie lleno de cobardía cometido por una jauría de locos. Las escenas que se pudieron apreciar por televisión correspondían a las de una sociedad enferma, a las de hombres actuando como verdaderos animales, a las de criminales disfrazados de aficionados de fútbol. Pocos minutos antes de que concluyera […]

  • Food Page/Tid Bits 2-5-17 vito di stefano_-47

    Valentine’s Day Brunch at Montesanto

    By Mario A. Cortez Featuring all the vibrant and colors and flavors of Mexico, Montesanto is serving up a much needed fresh, authentic, and modern take on Mexican food in San Diego’s Old Town. Montesanto’s cozy dining space is tastefully decorated with traditional crafts: striking Mexican tilework in cool hues of blue line the floor, […]