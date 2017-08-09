Casa Familiar Awards San Ysidro Community Members

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

San Ysidro community service agency Casa Familiar, held its sold out 2017 Abrazo Gala on August 4, with this year’s theme being “Back to Basics.”

The reason behind the theme was not at all related to the dress code or guest list, which was anything but basic, the idea behind “Back to Basics” was to represent resilience, community, and thoughtful action through reconnecting, to give San Ysidro a more unified voice.

The Abrazo Awards were presented to several members of the community who in their own way have changed or influenced San Ysidro.

The Dolores Adame Community Involvement Award, presented by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, was given to Alma Morehouse who has been a volunteer with the agency for more than 30 years. She has helped the agency with different programs and volunteered at events.

City of San Diego Councilmember David Alvarez presented the 2017 Abrazo Award to Nanelle Newborn, who has been in craft coffee making for over 15 years and is an instructor at Casa Familiar’s K-Fé program. Newborn is the co-founder of Barefoot Coffee Roasters, Brew Revolution and Finca Coffees.

The K-Fé program is a nonprofit program intended to provide work experience for young coffee pre-professionals and skills such as roast fundamentals, business marketing, and barista skills.

She was presented with the award for her work as an instructor and employment coach in the K-Fé program.

Danza Mexi’cayotl, an Aztec dance group that offers free weekly danza classes and cultural education at Casa Familiar’s San Ysidro Civic Center, was also awarded the 2017 Abrazo Award. County of San Diego Supervisor Greg Cox presented the award.

This year the Abrazo Gala was dedicated to recently retired Irma Castro who was with Casa Familiar for 15 years and Luz Camacho who was with them for 36 years.