Border Wall Prototypes Complete in San Diego

By Antonio Aviles

The eight border wall prototypes were officially presented in San Diego.

During the official presentation, Ronald Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said he was impressed by the height and structure of these border wall samples.

“Border security is the combination of infrastructure, technology, and the staff which must also count with collaboration from the federal, state, and local levels; border walls have demonstrated being an extremely effective part in the security strategy to prevent illegal immigration of people and drugs for many years,” Vitiello pointed out.

Construction began on Sept. 26 and ended 30 days later in San Diego’s Otay Mesa area.

The prototypes will be tested soon to see if they are reliable, so that a month after testing the prototypes to be built will be chosen to line the more than 1300 miles of wall, which will stretch from California to Texas.

“Our job is to prevent illegal migration and this is one of the tasks which we are doing and we are moving to do that,” highlighted Carlos Diaz, press officer for CBP. “The wall we currently have is made from Vietnam-War-age metal and is eight to 10 feet tall, it’s an enormous difference from the prototypes we currently have.”

CBP pointed out that the current wall was built in 1994, during the Clinton administration, as part of former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno’s Operation Gatekeeper.

Although construction of the prototypes has been completed, it is still unknown where resources to build Trump’s border wall in 2018 will come from.

Twenty million dollars were spent in the construction and studies for the prototypes.

The building of a border wall is one of the campaign promises of current President Donald Trump, which continues to generate controversy and in many cases hate speech and hate crimes against immigrant minorities in the United States.