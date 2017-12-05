Stories

Annual Blanket Drive for the Elderly to be Held Thursday

December 5, 2017

St. Paul’s Senior Services

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

An annual blanket drive and Jingle Mingle Mixer will be held Thursday, Dec.7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Plaza in Chula Vista.

The nonprofit retirement provider, St. Paul’s Senior Services, is inviting the community to donate new blankets for local participants of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Blankets will also be donated to homeless seniors in the area.

Those who attend can participate in raffles and enjoy appetizers, drinks, and holiday music.

To RSVP for the event, individuals can contact Mary Johnson via email mjohnson@stpaulseniors.org or call (619) 591-0600.

St. Paul’s Plaza is located at East Palomar St. in Chula Vista.

